DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver.
The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.
The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.
The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.
Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.
Police: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot woman, her mother
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother Sunday night, shooting at their vehicle and also wounding the woman’s brother, authorities said.
Justin Deion Turner, 23, was charged Monday with two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Crystal Williams and her mother, 46-year-old Danyel Sims, news outlets reported. Turner was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dunwoody police said Williams was leaving an apartment complex Sunday evening with her mother, her brother Malachi, and a child when Turner cut them off and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.
Police said Sims and Crystal Williams died from their wounds. Malachi Williams, 18, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The child was unharmed.
Police said Turner fled the scene and was caught in Atlanta on Monday. It’s unclear whether Turner had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Sheriff: Inmate killed by man accused of racial stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county inmate was found beaten to death in his cell, authorities said.
Muscogee County Jail inmate Eddie Nelson Jr., 39, was pronounced dead Saturday morning, news outlets reported.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins said inmate Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is suspected in the beating death, which is being investigated. Additional details weren’t immediately released.
Hatchett was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on Aug. 25, accused of stabbing an AutoZone employee because of his race.
Hatchett, who is Black, told Columbus police that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality, Police Sgt. R.S. Mills said.
Nelson, a white man, was booked on Aug. 26 and charged with probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender, according to jail records.
It’s unclear whether Hatchett had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.