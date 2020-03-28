DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A man is in custody for allegedly shooting a woman to death in front of her 3-year-old daughter, police said.
The woman, identified as 20-year-old Akiela Peters-Williams, was shot Friday inside a DeKalb County motel room. DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent says police arrested 22-year-old Shadrac Nkrumah of Atlanta.
When police arrived about 6 p.m., the child was still in the room. She has since been turned over to relatives, Vincent said.
Peters-Williams was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Nkrumah faces charges of felony murder and cruelty to children, jail records show. He was being held Saturday without bond, jail records show.
Milestone reached on second new reactor at Plant Vogtle
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power says a crews have reached a big milestone in the construction of a second new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle.
The 750-ton top head for the reactor’s containment vessel was lifted into place Friday, The Augusta Chronicle reported. The giant cap measures 130 feet across and is 37 feet high.
Georgia Power called it the final major lift for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 4 reactor and says the project adding a pair of reactors to the nuclear plant in Burke County is now 84% complete.
The $17.1 billion expansion is the nation’s first large-scale nuclear project in more than 30 years. The first new reactor is scheduled to go online late next year, with the second one following in 2022.