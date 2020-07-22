LAWRENCEVILLE (AP) — Voters in Atlanta’s most populous suburban county will get another chance in November to vote on a sales tax to fund mass transit expansion.
Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to put the initiative on the ballot, after an earlier vote was rejected in March 2019 by a 54% to 46% margin.
The plan would put a 1-cent tax in place for 30 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, raising $12.2 billion. It would expand the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s heavy rail system into Gwinnett County. The plan also calls for the county to build and operate an expanded bus system including four bus rapid transit lines, seven arterial rapid transit lines and nearly two dozen local bus lines.
The new plan is different from the one voters rejected, in part because the earlier plan called for MARTA to operate all transit service in Gwinnett County. Now, the transit agency that serves Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties would only operate the heavy rail line. Expanding MARTA into Atlanta’s suburbs has long been a political flashpoint, with Republicans often opposing expansion. Gwinnett County has rejected joining MARTA three times since the agency was formed.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, a state agency that regulates and coordinates transit in 13 metro Atlanta counties, approved Gwinnett County’s plans July 9.
The debate reflects, in part, Gwinnett County’s changing demographic and political makeup. With more than 900,000 residents, the county’s white majority is dwindling and voters elect an increasing number of Democrats. County Commissioner Ben Ku said he hopes putting the referendum on the same ballot with the presidential elections will yield a different result than the 2019 vote, which was held in isolation.
“It’s a different plan and a different contract,” Ku said. “It’s important to put it on a November presidential ballot when we can get a majority of Gwinnettians to weigh in on this very important issue.”
Atlanta Police: 2 fatally shot at recording studio
ATLANTA (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Wednesday morning at an Atlanta recording studio, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, news outlets reported.
Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price said one man was found dead inside of the building that houses a recording studio. The second man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.
Police said multiple shell casings were found inside and outside the building.
Price said witnesses at the scene weren’t cooperating. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to investigate the area.
No one has been arrested as of yet. Price said there may be more than one suspect.
Ex-lawyer gets 2 years in prison after stealing county money
ATLANTA (AP) — A disbarred lawyer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing $337,000 that she was holding for a suburban Atlanta county.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash sentenced Carla B. Gaines Friday in Atlanta, also ordering her to pay nearly $331,000 in restitution. The 61-year-old Mableton resident is due to report to prison before Oct. 17, court records show.
Gaines pleaded guilty in February to one count of theft from a local government receiving federal funds.
Clayton County gave Gaines $712,400 to buy right of way from a College Park convenience store. Gaines paid $375,000 to the store owner in November 2015 and was supposed to hold the rest of the money until the owner cleared out the property. When the store owner requested the remainder in March 2016, Gaines didn’t pay.
Instead, federal prosecutors say she had spent the money on herself and her law firm.
Prosecutors say Gaines repeatedly lied, including in two civil depositions in a lawsuit filed by the convenience store company, about whether she had the money and what she had done with it. She initially claimed she was having trouble getting the bank to issue the payment. Later, she claimed she had mistakenly paid part of the company’s money to another client, a pastor, and that the pastor was promising to pay her back.