LaGRANGE (AP) — A Georgia inmate attempted to solicit the murder of a deputy from behind bars, authorities said.
Jonathan Taylor Lawrence, 28, was rearrested Wednesday and charged with felony criminal attempt murder, news outlets reported. Lawrence was being held at the Troup County jail on a charge of threatening a witness in official proceedings.
Troup County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stewart Smith said investigators learned that Lawrence was looking for someone willing to kill a county deputy. An investigation was launched on Aug. 20.
During the investigation, Lawrence gave an undercover officer a plan with “substantial steps” on how to kill the deputy. A motive for the solicitation wasn’t immediately released.
For safety reasons, the deputy’s name won’t be released.
It’s unclear whether Lawrence had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Authorities: Murder suspect arrested after chase in Georgia
UNION CITY (AP) — A suspect wanted for the slaying of a man in Georgia was arrested after a vehicle pursuit by state troopers.
The chase began on Wednesday afternoon when Calvin Woodard fled an attempted traffic stop in South Fulton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Woodard, of Lithonia, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Byron Davis in July, Union City police spokesperson Jerome Turner Jr. told The Associated Press. Another person was wounded during that shooting in Union City, Turner added.
During the chase, the Georgia State Patrol said Woodard threw a gun and other items out of his car window.
He was stopped by troopers about 15 minutes into the pursuit and taken into custody.
The items tossed from his vehicle were later recovered, authorities said.
Woodard has been turned over to the Union City police and faces multiple charges.
Turner said police are looking for another man, Xavier Woodard, in connection with the shooting in July.
It was not immediately clear if Calvin Woodard had an attorney who could comment.