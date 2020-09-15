CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.
In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff’s office said it will keep the drugs.
Georgia State University president to step down
ATLANTA (AP) — The president of Georgia’s largest public university is stepping down from the post at the end of June.
Georgia State University President Mark Becker made the announcement Tuesday, saying he would take leave to research and write.
Becker’s tenure at Georgia State has drawn national notice for the university’s success in helping more students complete their degrees. In a 10-year period, the university’s graduation rate increased by 22 percent. That push has benefited the school’s minority enrollment, with the university coming first in recent years among nonprofit institutions for the number of degrees awarded to African American students.
Becker also oversaw a merger with the former Georgia Perimeter College in 2016. The addition of what had been the state’s largest community college vaulted Georgia State to tops statewide in enrollment with more than 50,000 students. Under Becker’s leadership, Georgia State has expanded throughout downtown Atlanta and also started a top-level football team, taking over the former Turner Field in 2017 after the Atlanta Braves baseball team relocated to suburban Cobb County.
Becker has also led a push into research for an institution that began as a night school that taught classes, among other places, in a former parking garage.
“Georgia State has transformed thousands of lives because of Mark’s leadership, and we will miss him greatly,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement, promising a national search for Becker’s replacement will be organized soon.
Becker was earlier a high ranking administrator at the University of South Carolina, the University of Minnesota and the University of Michigan. Before becoming an administrator, Becker was a professor of biostatistics and public health sciences.
Foreman: No problems loading cars onto ship that overturned
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A foreman who oversees dock workers at Georgia’s busy shipping terminal for automobiles said Tuesday he saw no problems as hundreds of cars and trucks were loaded onto the cargo ship Golden Ray shortly before the vessel overturned after leaving port a year ago.
The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are holding public hearings this week as they investigate what caused the South Korean vessel to capsize with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks after it departed the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019.
All crew members on board were rescued safely. The ship and its cargo remain partly submerged in St. Simons Sound, waiting to be sawed into large chunks to be removed by barge.
Steve Farley, a foreman who oversaw the stevedore crew tasked with unloaded and loading the Golden Ray before its final voyage, told investigators Tuesday the workers rolled 280 vehicles off the ship the day before it departed and loaded 360 cars and trucks onto it.
The vehicles were lashed down in rows inside the cargo hold, with straps across each one’s front and back ends, The Brunswick News reported. Asked if anyone noticed the vehicle listing to one side, Farley said there was no indication of any imbalance.
“I didn’t notice any listing,” Farley said. “Nothing out of the ordinary. I’ve seen ships list a lot and we’ll stop working if that happens.”
Tuesday marked the second day of testimony in hearings that are scheduled to continue into next week. The Coast Guard has not said during the proceedings why it suspects the ship overturned.
On Monday, investigators played audio from the vessel’s black box in which sailors could be heard shouting above blaring alarms and other loud noises as the Golden Ray leaned to its starboard side and ultimately capsized over the course of several minutes.
It could take another year before investigators publish a report of their findings, with recommendations aimed at improving safety.
Separate from the investigation, a multiagency command has spent the past year making plans to carve the ship into eight giant chunks to be hauled away by barges. Officials hope to begin the first cut sometime in October.