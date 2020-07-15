ALLENHURST (AP) — It seemed like a major crime for Allenhurst, a town of less than 700 people in Southeast Georgia. A female body was spotted by the railroad tracks. Liberty County deputies gathered at the scene and waited for the coroner.
It took a while before they realized the joke was on them: The corpse was actually a sex doll.
Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the female humanoid Tuesday afternoon, WSAV-TV reported. Under department policy, deputies can’t touch a dead body until the coroner arrives.
Once the coroner came to the scene, detectives began checking the body for injuries and immediately realized it was a sex doll. Detectives said it was anatomically correct, with realistic features and was fully dressed.
It’s unclear whether authorities will investigate. Albritton said he’s never encountered a incident like this.
Atlanta man dies after shot by police during foot chase
AUSTELL (AP) — A man shot by police in suburban Atlanta during a chase has died.
Vincent Demario Truitt, 17, of Atlanta died Tuesday after being shot by Cobb County police, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
State investigators say police tried Monday night in Austell to stop a car that had been reported as stolen in Atlanta. The driver sped away, but ended up on a dead end behind an office building. Two of the three passengers tried to run away and officers chased them on foot, police said. One of the men brandished a handgun, the GBI said. He was shot by a Cobb County officer, who hasn’t been identified.
Truitt was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with critical injuries. The vehicle’s other two occupants were arrested — a 17-year-old on an outstanding warrant and a 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle.
No officers were injured.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Truitt on Wednesday.
GBI will give the results of its inquiry to Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to review for possible criminal charges.
Sheriff fires deputy for leaking information
AUGUSTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has fired a deputy after the deputy changed his story and admitted leaking documents to a television reporter.
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree fired Marlon Campbell on Tuesday, saying he had conducted himself in ways unbecoming to being a deputy and violated his obligation to be truthful.
A disciplinary report accuses Campbell of releasing “numerous” incident reports, internal documents and videos to WRDW-TV reporter Meredith Anderson.
The Augusta TV station and Anderson declined to confirm that they had received information from Campbell.
“As an investigative reporter, I have numerous sources in numerous agencies. Sometimes, they reach out to me. Sometimes, I reach out to them,” Anderson wrote in a tweet. “I do not divulge any of my sources.”
A statement from the sheriff’s office said it would not have been required by law to release some of the materials under Georgia’s open records act.
“Information contained in reports and internal documents, if disseminated improperly, may impair our ability to successfully prosecute cases,” Sgt. William McCarthy wrote in the disciplinary report.
The sheriff’s internal affairs unit interviewed Campbell on Monday and he denied releasing any information, specifically denying that he had sent a screenshot of a warrant application. The sheriff’s office says a polygraph exam showed “deception at a high level” from Campbell. After the polygraph test, Campbell was re-interviewed and admitted to sending the screenshot. The sheriff’s office said a check of Campbell’s email showed that in June, he sent Anderson a spreadsheet of patrol car accident statistics and an incident report containing information about a juvenile that wasn’t redacted.