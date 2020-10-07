SAVANNAH (AP) — An engineering problem has forced another delay before salvage crews can start removing an overturned cargo ship that’s been partially submerged on the Georgia coast for more than a year, officials said Wednesday.
The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage of the South Korean ship Golden Ray had hoped to start cutting the giant vessel apart in early October. The command released a statement Wednesday saying it will be “several weeks” more before crews can begin dismantling the ship.
That’s because engineers have to troubleshoot a problem with the anchoring system they designed to steady the towering, floating crane that will be used to slice the 656-foot ship into giant chunks.
One of the five anchors failed a strength test to prove it could hold against the required tonnage, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a command spokesman.
Asked if the delay means cutting won’t start until at least November, Himes said he didn’t know.
“Monitoring and assessments show the wreck is still intact and it’s still stable,” Himes said. “There’s been no emerging environmental impact.”
The Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, off St. Simons Island, about 70 miles south of Savannah.
The ship had just left the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks. The vehicles remain onboard.
Experts decided the ship was too badly damaged to be removed intact, and instead came up with a plan to slice it into eight massive pieces for removal by barge.
A busy Atlantic hurricane season as well as a handful of coronavirus infections among members of the salvage team had already delayed the ship’s removal. The command has booked an entire resort nearby through Jan. 21 to isolate 100 salvage workers as a safeguard against the virus.
The Coast Guard held hearings on the cause of the shipwreck last month. An expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt said the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in its cargo decks above.
Body found inside car of woman reported missing 3 months ago
FRANKLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia found a body inside the car of a woman who was reported missing three months ago.
The Heard County Sheriff’s Office discovered Natalie Jones’ Chevrolet Cavalier in a wooded area near Franklin on Tuesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Remains were found inside the car, but they were not immediately identified, officials said.
The 27-year-old mother of two disappeared over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, news outlets reported. She was last seen leaving a friend’s lake house in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama.
An autopsy was set to be performed on the body, the state Bureau of Investigation said.
Authorities did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.
Suit: Atlanta area housing site illegally evicted residents
By RON HARRIS and SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The owners of an Atlanta area housing site are illegally throwing out residents struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic and have failed to address roaches, bed bugs and other problems in those living accommodations, protesters and a lawsuit say.
About two dozen former residents of the Efficiency Lodge in DeKalb County and others demonstrated Wednesday across from the suburban Atlanta complex. The protest came as millions of Americans are struggling amid the lingering outbreak to make rent or other lodging payments that keep them off the streets.
Some on Wednesday carried signs accusing the owners of being slumlords. One woman shouted through a bullhorn, and some raised clenched fists.
“They’re not willing to do anything to bring this property up to par in a livable status for these tenants,” said Stephanie Williams, a former resident. Williams said she was evicted in March, and 11 families were recently forced to leave the property.
The Trump administration has issued a national moratorium on evictions in a bid to provide a measure of relief to those struggling. But critics warn that the moratorium will only delay a wave of crushing debt and homelessness without additional relief.
Yet the moratorium doesn’t apply to motels and hotels, and some owners have argued they fall in that category though their properties function as permanent housing, said Viraj Parmar, managing attorney of the Housing Court Assistance Center, a free legal clinic that helps residents in the Atlanta area fight evictions.
Parmar said extended stay properties have become a more vital source of housing during the pandemic. “So many people are struggling. So many people are getting evicted, and that’s their only option,” he said.
Federal, state and local governments have approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly.
A woman who answered the phone at the lodge in DeKalb County said no one was available to talk and she didn’t have a number for a corporate office. She declined to give her name.
A man who answered the phone at another number for Efficiency Lodge hung up.
Efficiency Lodge has more than a dozen properties in Georgia and Florida and offers “cost-efficient accommodations,” according to its website. The website says it has nightly and weekly lodging options.
A lawsuit filed last week in Dekalb County includes two plaintiffs who say they have lived there for years.
The lodge has forced dozens of residents to leave in recent weeks without filing required eviction cases in court, the lawsuit alleges. On one occasion, a private security guard carried a rifle and pointed it at residents as he went door to door to get them out, the lawsuit also alleged.
The suit seeks unspecified damages and a court order recognizing the residents as tenants.
DeKalb County officials found more than 300 code violations at the lodge in July 2018 and another 30 violations in January, county spokesman Quinn Hudson said in an email. He said the problems included mold, trash and live roaches.
Valencia Gasper, another resident evicted from the lodge, said when she lived there with her three daughters, there were no lights for one month.
“The only thing working in this room was the stove and the air conditioning,” she said.
Thanawala reported from Atlanta.