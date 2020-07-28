State in Brief
Man sues to stop city from moving Confederate statue
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has filed a lawsuit to stop the city of Macon from moving a Confederate statue away from a downtown intersection.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission agreed last week to move the statue to a park near a cemetery, saying it’s part of a street improvement plan.
Martin Bell sued Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, arguing the move would violate his rights. Bell wants a judge to stop the move and order Macon-Bibb County to pay him damages.
Lawyer Walker Chandler tells WMAZ-TV that Bell’s suit aims to keep the monuments from being moved from “places of honor” and “stuck out near the cemetery.”
The lawsuit also argues that the city-county allowed “an unruly mob of protesters to surround the statue with murals and graffiti like ‘Losers Don’t get Trophies.’” That’s a reference to an art installation that the city-county government allowed to be painted on boards surround the monument after it was vandalized
Chandler says his client spent $498 on lighting around the monument. The suit says Macon-Bibb County installed the lights, but allowed them to be disconnected.
Georgia man arrested after trying to use stun gun on officer
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A South Georgia man has been charged with five felonies including aggravated assault on a police officer after he tried to shoot a police officer with a stun gun.
Valdosta police arrested Adam Nolff before dawn Tuesday after a woman reported that Nolff was trying to set her vehicle on fire. When an officer arrived, police say he saw Nolff assaulting the woman. When the officer tried to stop Nolff, police say the man unsuccessfully tried to grab the officer’s gun, and then grabbed his electrical stun gun and tried to use it to shock the officer. Police say the officer held onto Nolff, even as Nolff punched him in the head, until other officers arrived and arrested him.
The woman later told other officers that Nolff had grabbed her around the neck, dragged her through the house, and choked her.
Nolff is also charged with four other felonies — aggravated assault, obstruction of an officer, attempted arson and attempting to remove a weapon from an officer. Nolff is being held without bail at the Lowndes County jail. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The officer was evaluated and released from a hospital. The woman was treated for minor injuries.
Atlanta police: Woman intentionally rammed car, killing baby
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have detained a woman accused of intentionally ramming her car into a vehicle carrying her infant daughter and the child’s father, killing the baby and injuring the man.
Authorities responded to the crash in northwest Atlanta around 7:30 p.m. Monday, news outlets reported.
The child’s father had just placed the baby girl into a car and was driving away when the child’s mother drove up and rear-ended the vehicle with her SUV multiple times, news outlets reported, citing police.
The man lost control of his car and struck a telephone pole, Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said.
The father and infant were taken to a hospital, where the child later died, according to police.
The father was in stable condition late Monday, Chafee said.
The names of those involved were not immediately released.
Homicide detectives were investigating the case, news outlets said.