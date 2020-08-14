AUGUSTA — A man who fired at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter that he didn’t like flying near his house has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.
Terry Kielisch, 56, was sentenced this week on federal charges of assaulting a person assisting an officer of the U.S. and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia said in a statement Thursday.
He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his 183-month prison term.
“When Terry Kielisch aimed and fired a high-powered rifle at a police helicopter, he callously endangered the lives of the officers aboard the aircraft and of any people on the ground,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.
Prosecutors said that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was piloting the helicopter in March 2019 with a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigator as a passenger when Kielisch shot at the aircraft using a .308-caliber Remington 770. Neither the trooper nor the investigator were injured.
The helicopter was providing support in a search for suspects accused of drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession in Georgia and South Carolina, authorities said.
Kielisch was not the target of the operation, but told investigators he fired at the helicopter because he did not like it flying near his home in Blythe.
Georgia court ponders charges for deputies in stun gun death
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Supreme Court is deciding whether three sheriff’s deputies should be immune from prosecution in the 2017 death of a Black man who authorities repeatedly shot with a stun gun.
A judge last year ruled that Sgt. Henry Lee Copeland and deputies Michael Howell and Rhett Scott were immune from prosecution after a district attorney charged the former Washington County sheriff’s deputies with murder in the death of Eurie Martin, 58.
The judge found the deputies’ use of force against Martin was justified under Georgia’s stand your ground law, which allows for people to defend themselves with violence if they have a reasonable belief they are in bodily danger.
Opponents of the law have been alarmed that the lower court ruling expands the law to cover police officers. In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, many people have called for limiting officers’ immunity.
Martin, who suffered from schizophrenia, had been the subject of a 911 call from a homeowner when he asked for water near the town of Deepstep while on a 30-mile walk to see relatives on a sweltering day July day. The three former officers are white.
Prosecutors asked justices during the Thursday hearing to overturn the ruling and let proceed indictments brought by a grand jury for or felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless conduct, news outlets reported.
Assistant District Attorney Kelly Weathers argued that the officers were never in a position of self-defense in a conflict they started.
“Essentially, were they men under attack?” Weathers asked. “And the state submits that no interpretation of the footage of the last 11 minutes of Martin’s life support that finding.”
Justice Charles Bethel quickly cut off Weathers and began a line of questioning that suggested that at least for Scott, the court may uphold immunity.
Scott was the last of the three officers to encounter Martin, and when he did, Martin had been shot with a stun gun once and was clearly upset. Given Scott’s late arrival, justices asked whether he might have had a reasonable suspicion Martin had been violent with the other officers and that self-defense was justified.
“Although he’s agitated, he’s not overtly aggressive,” Weathers said of Martin at the point at which Deputy Scott arrived on the scene, facts supported by the narrative in the lower court’s ruling. “There is no action of Mr. Martin toward Deputy Scott that threaten Deputy Scott’s personal safety,”
Justices probed beyond the stand-your-ground issue, asking what authority deputies had to detain Martin as he walked on a road with no sidewalk.
Shawn Merzlak, attorney for the former deputies, said the deputies had no reasonable suspicion that Martin had committed any crime before they stopped him. He was simply a “suspicious person” about whom they wanted to know more.
Presiding Justice David Nahmias sharply questioned the stop.
“Officers cannot have kind of generalized suspicion that ‘I don’t know that there’s any crime’ … I mean, they can go talk to a person, but they cannot do any kind of stop or command to stop until it’s a reasonable suspicion of some crime,” Nahmias said.
Merzlak said that by the time the deputies blocked Martin’s path with their patrol cars, he was committing the misdemeanor crime of walking in a public roadway. He added that Martin committed additional crimes by crossing the road and throwing a Coke can on the ground. When Martin took an aggressive posture and balled his hands into fists, Merzlak said that gave the deputies the right to defend themselves.
Martin suffered respiratory arrest and died of an apparent heart attack, authorities have said.
Georgia trooper charged with murder in traffic stop shooting
SAVANNAH — A Georgia state trooper was fired and charged with murder Friday a week after he shot a 60-year-old man who tried to flee a rural traffic stop, authorities said.
The president of Georgia’s NAACP chapter called the slaying of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis another chilling example of a Black man being killed unlawfully by a white law enforcement officer. An attorney for Lewis’ family said the trooper initiated the traffic stop over a burned-out tail light and Lewis was shot almost immediately after the trooper forced his car into a ditch.
“Mr. Lewis never got out of the vehicle and the investigation will show that, mere seconds after the crash, he was shot to death, shot in the face and killed,” attorney Francys Johnson said.
Johnson said that information was given to the family by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which arrested 27-year-old Jacob Gordon Thompson on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault Friday. The agency did not include those details in its own statement on Thompson’s arrest.
The GBI said Lewis was fatally shot Aug. 7 after a chase in rural Screven County, about 60 miles northwest of Savannah.
Thompson had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation when the driver tried to flee, the GBI said in a news release. The agency said the trooper chased the vehicle down several country roads before performing a maneuver that forced the car to come to a stop in a ditch.
At some point afterward, Thompson fired a single gunshot that hit Lewis, killing him, the GBI said. The trooper was not injured.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed that Lewis was Black and the trooper was white, but she declined to comment further on the case. Richard Mallard, district attorney for the judicial circuit that includes Screven County, did not immediately return a phone message.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said it fired Thompson after he was charged Friday. He had been a trooper for the Georgia State Patrol since 2013.
Thompson’s attorney, Keith Barber, declined to comment on specifics of the case, but said he believes the former trooper “has an excellent character.”
“I think he’s a fine trooper,” Barber said. “I think at the end of the day he will be exonerated in this case.”
The trooper was charged amid a national outcry over racial injustice after George Floyd died beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee in May. In Georgia, authorities also recently charged three white men in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood as well as two white police officers in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks after he tried to flee a DUI arrest.
“No one should have to bury a loved one simply because of a busted tail light,” said the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP. “This was a case of racial profiling. We are not necessarily happy right now. Yes, the man was arrested, but we’re done dying.”
Johnson said Lewis’ wife, Betty Lewis, learned of the trooper’s arrest as she left the funeral home after making final arrangements for her husband’s graveside service Saturday.
“She fell to her knees,’ Johnson said. “She said, `This is a step towards justice.’”
Lewis was a carpenter who recently helped a local ministry finish a construction project, Johnson said. He said Lewis’ wife told him her husband didn’t own a gun.
“He was not a perfect member of the Lewis family,” he said, “but as his wife said, `He was too good to die the way he did.’”