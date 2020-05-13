COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Florida said they arrested a Tennessee man accused of abducting an Uber driver, who jumped out of the moving car in Georgia.
Christopher C. Miller of Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a knife, news outlets reported.
Miller was wanted in the abduction of 26-year-old Carolina Vargas, who was forced to drive from Tennessee to Georgia at knifepoint, authorities said.
Last week, Vargas picked Miller up in Nashville during an Uber trip and drove him to a Cleveland hotel, Cohutta police in Georgia said.
Miller told Vargas his semitrailer broke down in Nashville and he asked her to drive him back to his truck Friday, which she agreed to, police said.
During the return trip to Nashville, Miller told Vargas he knew a shorter route but when Vargas questioned Miller, he pulled a knife and hit her in the ribs, forcing her to continue driving into Georgia, police said.
On the highway in Cohutta, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Cleveland, Vargas jumped from her car while driving about 55 miles per hour (90 kilometers per hour), police said. Vargas hit the pavement and sustained several serious injuries but was expected to recover, police said.
Miller fled in Vargas’ car and was later captured by authorities in Jacksonville.
An Uber representative told WTVF-TV that the incident was not an Uber trip and Miller did not use the Uber app for the return trip.
It’s unclear when Miller will be extradited to Georgia. It’s also unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
DOJ: Reality star spent emergency loan on Rolex, Rolls Royce
ATLANTA (AP) — A reality TV star in Atlanta used an emergency loan from the federal government to lease a Rolls Royce, make child support payments and purchase $85,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said Wednesday.
Maurice Fayne, who goes by Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was arrested Monday on a charge of bank fraud, the Department of Justice said in a news release.
Fayne, 37, is the sole owner of transportation business Flame Trucking and in April he applied for a loan that the federal government was offering to small businesses decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. In his application, Fayne stated his business employed 107 employees with an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200, the release said.
Fayne requested a Paycheck Protection Program loan for over $3 million and received a little over $2 million, officials said.
He used more than $1.5 million of the loan to purchase jewelry, including a Rolex Presidential watch and a 5.73 carat diamond ring, the release said. Fayne also leased a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith and paid $40,000 in child support.
“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
When he met with investigators last week, Fayne denied spending the loan on anything besides payroll and business expenses. But on Monday, federal agents searched Fayne’s home and seized the jewelry and around $80,000 in cash, including $9,400 Fayne had in his pockets, the release said.
It’s unclear whether Fayne had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Fayne appeared on several episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” as the love interest of Karlie Redd, a longtime cast member, news outlets reported.
Georgia teen drivers will have to take a road test after all
ATLANTA (AP) — Psych!
Thousands of teens in Georgia who got their driver’s licenses without having to take a road test during the coronavirus pandemic will now be required to take one after all.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in April that allowed teens who’ve had their learner’s permit for a year and a day with no violations to automatically get a license without taking a road test. The Department of Drivers Services had stopped giving the in-person tests in March as the virus spread.
After receiving criticism from safety advocates, Kemp on Tuesday terminated that arrangement with another order that requires anyone who got a license without the road test to complete one by Sept. 30.
News outlets report that 20,000 teens have been given a license without taking a road test in Georgia during the pandemic.
The order says that the Department of Drivers Services can give road tests by traditional “or by remote means.”
Kemp said Tuesday that he never intended to release new drivers permanently from their obligation to prove their driving skills, although that was how the initial move was widely interpreted.
“Anybody who’s gotten a driver’s license that hasn’t taken the test, even though they met the criteria of so many hours on the road and been to driving school, or had your parents verify that, they’re still going to have to come back and take the driver’s test,” Kemp said.