ATLANTA (AP) — A huge blaze tore through an Atlanta apartment complex near a mass transit station on Wednesday, displacing scores of people as flames consumed part of the building’s roof, according to news reports.
Television news footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the top of a portion of the complex. No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a wall collapsed in the parking deck, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The firefighter was expected to be OK.
The blaze was contained by late afternoon, but the building was a “complete and total loss,” Stafford told the AJC.
Roughly 150 people were evacuated, according to WSB-TV.
Fire crews used ladders to spray the building’s roof. Atlanta fire officials said the firefighting effort was hampered by winds.
The apartment complex is located in the city’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood near the Lindbergh MARTA transit station. The station remained open, according to transportation authorities.
The fire reached a common attic before spreading through the building and causing a large portion of the roof to collapse, investigators told the AJC.
Police: 3-year-old dies after falling into pond at park
SAVANNAH (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after he fell into a pond at a Georgia park, authorities said.
Savannah police responded to Daffin Park Tuesday afternoon after someone found the child in the water and got him out, the Savannah Morning News reported.
The child was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. Details on his death weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear how the boy got into the water.
Police said the boy was at the park with a group of students from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.
School Principal Lynn Brown said teachers immediately responded to the situation.
“One of our teachers did try to assist a child in distress,” Brown stated. “Teachers responded very quickly. One of the teachers tried to help rescue the child.”
Hedge fund investor, wife donate $10M to Spelman College
ATLANTA (AP) — A hedge fund investor and his wife have donated $10 million to a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta.
Spelman College announced the gift from Seth and Beth Klarman on Monday.
The sum will go toward scholarships with an emphasis on helping students overcome financial barriers that may prevent them from graduating, Spelman said in a statement.
The Klarmans have committed more than $16 million to Spelman since 2015, according to the school.
Seth Klarman helped found the Boston-based private investment partnership the Baupost Group in 1982. His net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.
The donation follows two other large gifts to the college this summer. In June, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, philanthropist Patty Quillin, gave $40 million for scholarships. In July, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million for technological infrastructure and other causes, news outlets reported.
Georgia county commissioner dies from coronavirus at 82
SAVANNAH (AP) — A longtime county commissioner in Georgia died Monday after more than two weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus.
Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes of Savannah was 82. His wife, Yvonne Holmes, confirmed his death to news outlets. She said her husband had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 30.
“This is something of a reminder, and I don’t think we need this occasion to remind folks of it, of how serious the coronavirus really is,” Al Scott, chairman of the Chatham County Commission, told reporters at a news conference.
Holmes was a former high school basketball coach who had also worked as an assistant coach at Savannah State University. Scott said that Holmes planned to leave office at the end of the year after serving on the commission since 2005.
At least 4,727 deaths in Georgia have been linked to the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of Monday, more than 238,800 infections had been confirmed statewide.