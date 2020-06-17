BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a small city in Georgia expressed outrage Wednesday after a mayor posted what some say are disparaging and potentially racist message in a Facebook community group.
Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier posted a message on the Gossip Bloomingdale GA Facebook group Tuesday alluding that being on government assistance was “privilege,” news outlets reported. Bloomingdale is Savannah suburb with a population of around 2,713 people.
Rozier wrote that privilege was having things such as sneakers, headphones and smartphones without paying for them.
He also wrote that privilege was “the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling out of work and consequences that accompany such behavior.”
Bloomingdale resident Hannah Minter said Rozier “used a bunch of racial stereotypes to completely deflect away from the matter at hand, which is white privilege,” WTOC-TV reported.
Minter said she was organizing a protest for the upcoming weekend.
The post never mentioned a specific race or skin color has since been deleted.
A Facebook post from the City of Bloomingdale’s page said they were aware of Rozier’s post.
“The City of Bloomingdale is a Municipal Corporation that is charged with the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens. This includes all citizens regardless of race, gender, color or creed.”
Rozier drew public scrutiny in 2018 when he called a commenter on Facebook a “cotton picker,” The Savannah Morning News reported.
Rozier didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.
US Marine killed in parachute jump training at Ga. base
A U.S. Marine has died during a parachute training jump exercise at Fort Benning, the Army installation in Georgia, officials said Wednesday.
In a brief statement, U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command did not detail how the Marine died, saying the Tuesday incident is under investigation.
Four Defense Department officials told The Associated Press that the service member was attending the Army’s Basic Airborne Course as a continuation of special operations training in the Marine Corps. The officials discussed the incident on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
The AP obtained the name of the Marine but is withholding its release until a formal announcement by military officials.
“Our sincere thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the statement said, adding the military “is providing care and support to them as they grieve this tremendous loss.”
Fort Benning is home to the U.S. Army Airborne School, which thousands of paratroopers attend each year. The three-week program teaches service members how to parachute safely. During the final week of jump school, students must complete five jumps from an altitude of more than 1,200 feet (365 meters) from either a C-130 or C-17 aircraft, according to a fact sheet from the Army.
Earlier this year, a decorated Green Beret was killed during a free-fall training jump in Elroy, Arizona. Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman was an experienced parachutist who served multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Last October, 32 soldiers were injured during a nighttime jump exercise when their parachutes were blown into trees in Mississippi.
——
LaPorta reported from Delray Beach, Florida; Morgan reported from Charlotte.
Megachurch pastor apologizes for ‘white blessing’ comments
ATLANTA (AP) — A white pastor for an Atlanta megachurch has tearfully apologized for referring to the “blessing of slavery” and for suggesting that the phrase “white privilege” could be better understood as a “white blessing.”
Louie Giglio, the founder of Passion City Church and related Christian conferences, made the comments in a recorded conversation with Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae Moore and Dan Cathy, the CEO of fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, who is also an evangelical Christian.
The three men sat down for a panel discussion on race in America that was streamed online Sunday amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, just two days after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police during an altercation at a Wendy’s drive-thru.
At one point during the hour-long discussion, Giglio suggested that people who may be reluctant to accept the term “white privilege” might better understand the idea if it’s called a “white blessing.”
“We understand the curse that was slavery, white people do, and we say ‘that was bad,’ but we miss the blessing of slavery, that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people lived in and live in. And so a lot of people call this white privilege,” Giglio said to the panelists.
The pastor later added: “Maybe, a great thing for me, is to call it ‘white blessing.’”
The online backlash was swift, and Giglio apologized in a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, his voice audibly shaking as he called it a “horrible choice of words.”
“To be clear, I don’t believe there’s any blessing in slavery, to the contrary,” he said. “What I am trying to understand and help people see is that I, my white brothers and sisters, we sit in large part where we are today because of centuries of gross injustice done to our black brothers and sisters.”
Moore, meanwhile, was criticized by some who said he failed to speak out against the words in the moment. The recording artist could be seen nodding his head up and down, and appeared to let out a laugh when Giglio used the words “white blessing.”
In his own tweet on Tuesday, Moore apologized to “anyone who was let down” and said he was attempting to be diplomatic during an uncomfortable exchange. He said he has spent “years battling racism within the evangelical church,” and that while he spoke to Giglio afterward, he “missed an opportunity to care for the very people I came to represent.”
Cathy, for his part, has not publicly addressed the comments.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Dan Cathy is an evangelical Christian, not an evangelist.