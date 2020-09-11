ANDERSONVILLE — A former central Georgia police chief and blacksmith at a historic site has been arrested on sex charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells WALB-TV that 69-year-old Robert Alexander Scott was arrested Wednesday in Andersonville on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
GBI agents say Scott was the blacksmith at the Andersonville Civil War Village until Wednesday when he was arrested. The GBI said agents don’t believe Scott used his work as the blacksmith to commit crimes.
The Andersonville Civil War Village said a background check on Scott raised no questions when he began his position.
Scott had worked as a police officer in various localities in the past and served as police chief in Ideal for a short period around 2002.
Agents said additional charges are forthcoming in Macon and Marion counties.
Shootout with police in Georgia ends with suspect, K-9 dead
NORCROSS, Ga. — A suspect accused of running from Georgia police officers and shooting at them from a wooded area was killed when officers returned fire.
Gwinnett County gang task force officers were on patrol in Norcross on Thursday afternoon when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen with two people inside, the agency said in a statement.
The occupants ran in different directions and a SWAT unit and K-9 were called to search the area, according to police. The dog tracked a man into the woods, and he was fatally struck during a shootout with officers.
The 5-year-old K-9, named Blue, was also shot and later died from his wounds, police said.
The suspect and officers were not immediately identified. The second escaped.
The state Bureau of Investigation was called to review the shooting.
Officials: Georgia inmate dies from stab wounds after fight
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia inmate died from apparent stab wounds following a fight with a fellow prisoner, according to officials.
Valdosta State Prison inmate Bobby Carpenter died from injuries sustained in the fight Wednesday morning, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate died, the statement said.
Carpenter’s cause of death appeared to be stab wounds, the Valdosta Daily Times quoted Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash as saying.
His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Macon for an autopsy, the coroner said.
The corrections department is investigating the death as a homicide.
Sheriff fires 4th deputy following Georgia jail death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff said Friday he has fired a fourth deputy for neglecting duties following the death of a jail inmate.
Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher announced the latest firing in a statement the day after he said three other deputies had been terminated — including one who was charged with falsifying jail records.
The firings were prompted by an internal investigation into the death Sunday of 34-year-old Lee Michael Creely, who was found unresponsive in a cell. Creely had been jailed for a probation violation.
Wilcher said investigators determined deputies had failed to make required rounds to check on inmates every 30 minutes, and one of them had made fake entries in log books used to record those checks. That deputy, Terence Jamal Jackson, was arrested on a felony count of falsifying records.
The sheriff did not name the three deputies who were fired but not charged. He said the cause of Creely’s death remains unknown.