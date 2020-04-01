CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Five victims who were found dead inside a Georgia apartment were all children, ranging in age from 3 to 12, authorities said.
On Wednesday, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton identified the victims as Wendi Morales-Garcia, 12; Yakelin Morales-Garcia, 11; Gudalupe Morales-Garcia, 8; Johnathan Garcia-Garcia, 4; and Nattaly Garcia-Garcia, 3, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
County Sheriff Clark Millsap said authorities were called to the apartment in the Stone Haven Falls complex on Sunday. Guyton said the children’s mother found them in the home and called authorities.
Guyton said investigators believe the deaths were accidental. Autopsies results are being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Police: Man wanted in Georgia arrested in Tennessee hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A man wanted in Georgia on felony terroristic threat charges was arrested in Tennessee after barricading himself inside a hotel room, authorities said.
East Ridge police were called to a Super 8 Hotel in response to man refusing to leave his room after the check-out time, The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
Police said Jim Sanford Hunter, 64, was in the room and told authorities he was armed and would hurt the officers if they came through the door.
Police checked Hunter’s record and realized he had felony warrants out for his arrest on terroristic threat charges in Gordon County, Georgia.
East Ridge SWAT team was called in along with a negotiator and after three hours, Hunter left the room and was taken into custody. Police found several rifles, shotguns, handguns and ammunition in the hotel room.
Hunter was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and is awaiting extradition. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Triple-slaying suspect surrenders after standoff; child safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After a prolonged standoff, Florida state troopers arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family and kidnapping his child, authorities said Wednesday.
Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. safely handed his 2-year-old son over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. He then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered without incident, officials said.
Crockett, 29, was wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 near Tampa, which led to a police chase onto Interstate 4, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Crockett eventually crashed near the interchange between the two highways, FHP said.
Crockett left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia. During the fight, authorities said Caesar Crockett pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister.