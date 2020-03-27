DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker does not live in the district he represents, a complaint filed in the state said.
The complaint filed this week accuses State Rep. Vernon Jones of living in Atlanta while representing Lithonia, a town 19 miles east of the city, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Jones, a Democrat, has represented the district since 2016.
He has denied all allegations, and called the complaint “baseless and without merit.”
Attorneys representing Lithonia resident Faye Coffield said Jones sold his interest in a Lithonia property, where he is registered to vote, 19 years ago. They are seeking to remove his name from ballots before the primary election for his seat in May.
According to the complaint, a cell phone and hard line phone associated with Jones are registered at a home in Atlanta.
Carey Miller, one of the attorneys in the complaint, said there was no “ax to grind.”
But with Georgia state law requiring candidates live within the area they seek to represent one year prior to their election, “the requirement of residency has to mean something,” Miller added. He’s asked for an expedited hearing.
Jones had served in the state legislature from 1993 to 2001 before he unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and a county sheriff seat.
He served two controversial terms as chief executive in DeKalb County before returning to the state capitol four years ago. He was criticized by his own party this month after a transgender city councilwoman said Jones made transphobic remarks during a heated conversation.
Jones has just one challenger for the District 91 seat, Conyers resident Rhonda Taylor, a Democrat. No Republican candidates qualified.
Woman arrested a year after baby’s body found in cooler
LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A year after a baby’s body was found inside a cooler on the side of a Georgia road, authorities believe they found the baby’s mother.
Caroline Riley Propes, 19, of Newnan, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, news outlets reported.
A newborn baby’s body was found on Jan. 6, 2019, inside a zippered cooler with a watermelon print design. The cooler was found by a passerby in a remote area west of Troup County. Witnesses previously said the cooler had been sitting there for about a week.
Troup County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith said earlier this week a genetic match was identified and DNA evidence showed Propes was the baby’s biological mother.
On Friday, Sheriff James Woodruff said his department was determined to close the case.
He thanked the investigative genetic genealogy companies that helped with the investigation.
Smith said a medical examiner could not determine the baby’s cause of death. Further details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately released but Smith said the department isn’t investigating other suspects.
It’s unclear whether Propes had a criminal defense attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Police: Man pretending to be officer made fake curfew stop
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man pretending to be a police officer made a traffic stop for violating a non-existent curfew related to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Georgia said.
It happened Tuesday night when an unknown man pulled over a driver in Gainesville, 54 miles northeast of Atlanta, police said in a post on facebook.
Police are looking for the suspect, who they said had a blue light flashing from the inside his car when making the stop.
While some other cities in Georgia have adopted curfews, there is currently no curfew policy set in Gainesville.