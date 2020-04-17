CARROLLTON (AP) — Two high school students in Georgia have been expelled after they posted a racist video on a social media site.
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, in a statement Friday, said the students “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people.
“The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard. They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”
A video posted first on TikTok and then shared on Twitter on Thursday shows two teenagers using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks about black people such as “Don’t have a dad” and “Go to jail.”
The names of the students expelled Friday were not released.
Carrollton High School Principal David Brooks began investigating the incident Thursday after the release of the video. He said, in Friday’s statement, that even if the video was recorded during after-school hours, it doesn’t offset the students’ responsibility to uphold a high standard of behavior.
“It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt this incident has caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation – even the world,” he said.
Albertus said he was “deeply disturbed by the overt racist tone” of the video and agreed with parents and others in the community who expressed outrage about its production. He said the school district considers its diverse student population a strength.
“This incident does not reflect the culture of Carrollton City Schools,” he said. “We are very proud of our diversity and so is our entire community. We don’t need to lose sight of this important attribute because of the actions of a few.”
Warrant: Georgia man lied about virus during jail booking
MARIETTA (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of lying about having the coronavirus while being booked into jail.
Ronald Nathaniel Steward, 29, was charged with making false statements and terroristic threats on April 11 after telling Cobb County sheriff’s deputies that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant.
Steward signed a release authorizing medical treatment and the release of medical information, the warrant said. He said he received treatment at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, but the hospital told a jail nurse that Steward was not tested or treated there, news outlets reported Thursday.
After the call, Cobb County deputies said they still quarantined Steward in a single-person cell and used protective gear around him.
Court records show that Steward was originally charged with obstruction and a misdemeanor battery for hitting a police officer last November, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Steward had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
5 sign up for race to succeed late Georgia Sen. Jack Hill
STATESBORO (AP) — Five candidates in southeast Georgia have signed up for a special election for the seat of the late state Sen. Jack Hill.
The 75-year-old Republican was found dead at his Reidsville office April 6. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger scheduled a special election for the seat on June 9, when Georgia will also hold primary elections for state and federal offices.
Four Republicans qualified for the race to succeed Hill by the deadline Wednesday, the Savannah Morning News reported. They are Brooklet physician Scott Bohlke, Statesboro accountant Billy Hickman, Swainsboro attorney Kathy Palmer, and retiree Neil Singleton of Collins.
A fifth candidate, Jared Sammons, qualified to run as an independent.
Hill spent nearly three decades in the state Senate was was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which oversees legislation on how tax dollars are spent. The District 4 seat includes portions of Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and Tattnall counties.