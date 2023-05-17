Gordon County will be well-represented starting Monday when the GHSA state golf tournaments begin across Georgia.
And not only will Gordon County be represented, but it will be one of the feature courses for the event with Fields Ferry County Club hosting the 5A girls competition, beginning Monday morning.
That's when Calhoun senior Ella Manley will vie to be a rare three-time 5A state champion in Georgia when she plays the first of her two 18-hole rounds. She and the rest of the field will then return to the course Tuesday to wrap things up with a second day of play.
While Manley, who just returned from the state of Washington where she played in a tournament as part of her continued preparation for state, is definitely a heavy favorite to get that third straight girls individual championship, she is not alone in her quest for greatness.
The Calhoun High School boys team, led by head coach Roger Gresham, will be at the 5A state meet in Cartersville, and the Gordon Central girls squad, directed by third-year head coach Bo Dooley, is at the 2A tournament in Blackshear.
For Manley, it would seem she needs to do what she's been doing for the past two years in dominating the Georgia high school's golf scene -- and that's simply go out and play her game.
She shot a 5-under par 67 in the Area Round and was the only girl in the state to break 70 in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. If she shoots two more rounds like that at the state meet, which is set to be played on Calhoun's home course at Fields Ferry, she will take home that third straight state gold medal and giant scorecard.
Calhoun girls' golf coach Clay Stephenson said she is playing very well right now and working hard to make sure she ends her high school career one of the best ever to play high school in Georgia. And a third straight state championship, especially one where she's paring every hole and ahead by 20 or 30 strokes at the end, would ensure exactly that.
To show just how far ahead of the field Manley is right now, at the recent Sectionals tournament (she didn't have to participate because her Area 4 tournament championship before that qualified her for state), only six of the nearly 50 girls there shot under 100 and one of those was a 99. But the winning score was an 81 by a girl from Jones County and second place was an 85.
For the Calhoun boys, the Yellow Jackets will be in Cartersville Monday and Tuesday at the Cartersville County Club, looking to better last year when they finished 10th in the state.
Just about every player from that team is back this season with senior Ethan Lansford, junior Beau Black, junior Hayden Jackson, and senior Connor Miles four of the members who competed last year at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear, where the Yellow Jackets were tenth in the state.
Regardless of what happens in Cartersville Monday and Tuesday, there will be a new 5A state champion this year because defending champ Starr's Mill, which shot a team score of 292 to win in 2022, is now in the 4A classification.