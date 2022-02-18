The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) have made it easier for veterans to obtain a free driver’s license and/or identification card.
DDS will now accept the Armed Forces Separation Papers (DD-214) directly at any Customer Service Center. Previously, veterans had to visit their local GDVS to present their separation papers and obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (DS516 or DS-318) to bring to DDS for free licensing services.
“Eliminating the additional step for veterans to prove eligibility is common sense. We are happy to simplify this process for the men and women of Georgia who have bravely served our country and state,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
“This change streamlines the application process and will help many veterans take advantage of a great benefit offered by the state,” said GDVS Commissioner Patricia Ross. “We are grateful for DDS Commissioner Moore and his team’s effort in making this benefit more accessible to our veterans.”
Veterans who are Georgia residents, who actively served and were released with any discharge, other than dishonorable, can apply in person with their DD-214 at any DDS Customer Service Center.
DDS continues to accept the GDVS Certificate of Eligibility, as well as the addition of the DD-214.