Despite the continued closure of county facilities, there are still dogs and cats at Polk County Animal Control that need forever homes right now. Though public access is currently cut off from the county facility, people can still request help from a rescue organization to obtain the pup or kitten they want to have as forever homes.
Contact Polk County Animal Control to learn more about how that works at 770-749-8908.
In the meantime, there’s only a single pet to promote this week.
Meet Josh, ID No. 43966397. Our Dog of the Week is a young adult lab mix. He is about a year old and weighs about 40 pounds. He is all black except for a strip of white on his chest. He is very friendly and playful. He’s a sweet pup according to local Animal Control workers.
Call the number above to learn more about Josh and more dogs and cats waiting to have forever homes away from Animal Control.
In the meantime, make note that due to the COVID-19 outbreak that spay and neuter transports have bee suspended until further notice. The clinic is currently closed.