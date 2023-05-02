The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Ranger is a male black Labrador retriever who is around 52 pounds and an absolute sweetheart. He is about 2 years old, so he has a lot of energy and loves playing. Ranger is a calm and intelligent boy, bringing lots of joy and laughter everywhere he goes.
He walks extremely well on a leash, is well-behaved, and is always happy to be cuddled and petted. This sweet boy gets along well with other dogs and people, being the perfect companion for someone looking for a bigger dog.
Gumdrop is an adorable 4-6-month-old female who is a Jack Russell and Beagle mix. She is 24 pounds and is still getting used to the world around her. She is shy at first, but shortly after she warms up to you, she will be giving you all of her kisses and snuggles. Although she has never been walked on a leash before, she is learning quickly!
Butterscotch is a stunning Red Heeler mix who weighs 52 pounds and is around 2 years old. She is a very sweet and playful pup who requires plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep her sharp mind occupied. She adores being around people and walks extremely well on a leash.
Ranger, Gumdrop, and Butterscotch are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on all of their vaccines.
Suri is a beautiful multicolored domestic shorthaired female who is around a year old and absolutely loves to play and be petted. She is 4 pounds and will lay in your lap for hours if you let her.
Suri has been with us for a while now and is such a sweet and loving girl. Her beautiful eyes will melt your heart and make you want to pet her endlessly every time you look at her. Suri gets along with other cats and has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.