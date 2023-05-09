The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Dolly Pawton and Tammy Whinette are 3-month-old females who are Shepherd and Terrier mix. They are both around 12-14 pounds and will be about 20-25 pounds when fully grown. These are super sweet girls who love to be held and petted, have lots of energy, and love running around and playing outside. Dolly Pawton and Tammy Whinette both get along with other dogs, cats, and kids. Though they are too young to be tested for heartworms, both of these girls have been spayed and microchipped, and are current on their vaccines.
Farrah is a small black and white 6-month-old kitten who is around 4-6 pounds and loves to cuddle. She gets along well with other cats and will nudge your hand when she wants to be petted. Her beautiful green-yellow eyes will have her owner wanting to give her treats all day long. Farah has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.