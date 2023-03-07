The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Bruiser is a brown Dachshund and Chihuahua mix who is just over 12 pounds. Even though he is 19 years old, he loves to go on walks and play. He is both house trained and crate trained, and is okay with other dogs most of the time. He is such a sweet boy and loves to be petted. Bruiser has been neutered, microchipped, and tested negative for heartworms. He is also current on all of his vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Maggie is a 3-month-old kitten who is as light as a feather. She is a sweet little girl who loves to be cuddled and petted. If you’re ever wondering where she is, you will more than likely find her bathing in the sun. Maggie has been spayed and microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.