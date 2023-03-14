The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Bella Bright Eyes is a lovely brown Chihuahua and Pug mix who is around 8 years old and weighs about 8 pounds. She is house-trained, walks well on a leash, and gets along with other dogs, cats, and kids. Bella Bright Eyes has been spayed, microchipped, and tested negative for heartworms. She is also current on all of her vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Zia is a beautiful 11-month-old domestic shorthaired feline who has warmed up over the past few weeks. Instead of being shy, she has become very friendly and gets along well with other cats. She is 3-4 pounds and loves to play and cuddle. Zia has been spayed and microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.