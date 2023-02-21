The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its new facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Jackson is an absolutely adorable collie mix. A black and white beauty, he is 6 months old, 51 pounds, and a very smart boy. He knows to sit and stay, he fetches and knows to drop it. He is house-trained and wants to be your best friend.
Jackson loves carrots, green beans, bananas, apples, and oranges. He was found by a couple in their early 80s who wanted badly to keep him but decided he was just too young and energetic for them. He needs a large fenced yard or pasture and probably another brother or sister, two-legged or four-legged, to play with him. He is up to date on all vaccines, too young to be heartworm tested, but is current on flea and heartworm prevention. He has been neutered and microchipped and his adoption fee is $200.
Fluff is a 6-month-old little girl who loves to be petted. She is sweet and playful and hoping for her very own home to fill full of purrs.
All of the pets in our care are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, current on flea/tick/heart worm prevention, dewormed, and microchipped!
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.