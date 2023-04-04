The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Ranger is a male black labrador retriever who is around 52 pounds and an absolute sweetheart. He is about 2 years old, so he has a lot of energy and loves playing. Ranger is a calm and intelligent boy, bringing lots of joy and laughter everywhere he goes. He walks extremely well on a leash, is well-behaved, and is always happy to be cuddled and petted. This sweet boy gets along well with other dogs and people, being the perfect companion for someone looking for a bigger dog. Ranger has been neutered, microchipped, and tested negative for heartworms. He is also current on all of his vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Suri is a beautiful multi-colored domestic shorthaired female who is around a year old and absolutely loves to play and be petted. She is 4 pounds and will lay in your lap for hours if you let her. Suri has been with us for a while now and is such a sweet and loving girl. Her beautiful eyes will melt your heart and make you want to pet her endlessly every time you look at her. Suri gets along with other cats and has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society reducing the adoption fee of all big dogs to half the price through the end of April.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.