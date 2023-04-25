The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
The three dogs featured this week have been with the humane society for a while.
Gigi is an adult female black and tan German Shepherd mix who is 7 years old and about 63 pounds. She loves to be petted and run around to stretch her legs. Brownie is a young, 48-pound, brown and tan Doberman Pinscher mix who is about 1-2 years old. He is a smart boy who loves to play, and gets along well with both kids and other dogs.
Peppermint is a young, white, American Bulldog mix who loves to be petted. She is super sweet, loves to play, and is looking for someone to give her the love she needs.
Gigi, Brownie, and Peppermint are all beautiful dogs who walk extremely well on a leash, love to be outside, and are housetrained. These three dogs are super sweet and in need of a home with a fenced-in yard to play in.
Gigi, Brownie, and Peppermint are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and all tested negative for heartworms. They are also current on all of their vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Charlie is a domestic shorthaired male cat that weighs around 3-5 pounds, is almost a year old, and gets along well with other cats. He loves to play and lay in your lap, as well as climb up on your shoulders and lay around your neck like a scarf. Charlie has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on all his vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is reducing the adoption fee of all big dogs to half the price through the end of April.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.