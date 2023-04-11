The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Georgia is a young brown and white female hound mix who is about 60 pounds. She is very laid back, loves to chill, and gets along well with kids and other dogs. Ellie is a young black and tan German Shepherd mix who is about 2 years old and 55 pounds. She has tons of energy to play, but is also super chill and loves to snuggle.
Sebastian is a super sweet black Plott Hound who listens very well and loves to go on walks. This 5-year-old male weighs about 60 pounds and gets along well with other dogs. Sebastian likes to jump up and wrap his arms around you like he’s a human, so he would do well with older children.
Georgia, Ellie, and Sebastian are all beautiful dogs that have been at the shelter for a while. They all walk extremely well on a leash, love to be outside, and are housetrained. These three dogs are super sweet and in need of a home with a fenced-in yard to play in.
Georgia, Ellie, and Sebastian are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and all tested negative for heartworms. They are also current on all of their vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is reducing the adoption fee of all big dogs to half the price through the end of April.
Callie is a beautiful shorthaired female who is just a year old, weighing only around 7 pounds. She is super sweet and loves to play with the other cats. Whenever Callie starts to rub up against you, she’s letting you know that she wants to be petted. Callie has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on all of her vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.