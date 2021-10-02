Cedar and Smoke Cigar
110 Herbert St., Cedartown
Oct. 16: Oktoberfest party with authentic German food, German and American Oktoberfest beers
Oct. 30: Halloween Bash with two bands, and a costume contest
Updated: October 3, 2021 @ 9:21 am
If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.
