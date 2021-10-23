Cedar and Smoke Cigar

110 Herbert St., Cedartown

Oct. 30: Halloween Bash with two bands, and a costume contest

Nov. 20: Tap takeover from IronShield Brewing, Lawrenceville

If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event.

