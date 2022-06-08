Standard Journal Nightlife and Music Calendar from the Wednesday, June 8, 2022 edition Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cedar and Smoke Cigar110 Herbert St., CedartownJune 18: Kamikaze DaliJuly 16: Barbaric YawpsJuly 30: Justin MondayAug. 26: Gene Ingram If you have something you want to list in the Polk County nightlife and music calendar, email it to jstewart@polkstandardjournal.com at least two weeks before the event. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet 2 arrested on meth charges Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Around Town: More sports TV, wings, beer also Stranger Things: the tour? Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back