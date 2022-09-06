Idle time is the enemy. A tight schedule will keep you moving forward and excited about life, love and your overall well-being. Trust your instincts and know when to sprint and when to sit back and recuperate. Your ability to read situations correctly will encourage you to help others. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll surpass expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Have a plan in place. High energy coupled with intuition will get you where you want to go. Don’t let anger or frustration stand between you and your dreams. Face situations head-on and play to win.

