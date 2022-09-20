Expand your mind and incorporate your skills into something you enjoy doing. Explore the possibilities, learn all you can from experts and sign up for courses that will encourage you to broaden your skills. Use your imagination to build a future that gives you the freedom to achieve your dreams.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to be a follower. Consider what others expect of you and whether it’s worth your time to continue down this path or to switch to something that makes you excited.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Share your feelings; the response will help you decide your next move. Setting your sights on learning something new or taking your skills to the next level will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be a good listener. A sensitive approach to life, love and dealing with others will be key. A little help will go a long way and will encourage others to pitch in and help. Set a good example.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Share information with someone traveling down a similar path. A change in how you do your job or take care of responsibilities will raise your profile and give you more clout. Trust your instincts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on presentation and money management. A domestic change will lower your overhead and give you the freedom to do things you enjoy. Make an honest assessment and a positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Neglecting duties or falling behind will limit your freedom to do things you enjoy. Get your responsibilities out of the way, and you’ll get the opportunity to make a positive lifestyle change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the initiative. Maintaining honesty and integrity will make your life stress-free and encourage you to distance yourself from those who don’t share your values.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Retreat and rethink. If you act in haste, you’ll make a mistake. Take your time and get things right the first time. You’ll become a valuable commodity if you are patient and direct from the beginning.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Absorb whatever information you can, then use it to your advantage. Put your time and effort where they will bring the highest return. Don’t limit what you can do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to suggestions, but don’t go along with something that doesn’t meet your expectations. Channel your energy into perfecting what you want to do and executing your plans with finesse.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Simplify your life and relationships. Conduct your affairs to suit your needs. Discard what’s no longer valid or of use to you. Set new standards and goals, and research how to get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for answers and you’ll discover something that helps you change how you use your skills. Your personal adjustments will affect how others treat you. Kindness and compassion will be key.