Expand your mind and incorporate your skills into something you enjoy doing. Explore the possibilities, learn all you can from experts and sign up for courses that will encourage you to broaden your skills. Use your imagination to build a future that gives you the freedom to achieve your dreams.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to be a follower. Consider what others expect of you and whether it’s worth your time to continue down this path or to switch to something that makes you excited.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In