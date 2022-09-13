Positive change is within reach. Educational pursuits, making a physical move or participating in something you’ve never done before will bring you in contact with people who motivate you to use your skills and talents fruitfully. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and you’ll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you’ll make financial gains.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information before making a decision that affects your position. Stay calm and demonstrate what you have to offer and are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Explore the possibilities. Check out what’s new and exciting. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life. Update your image to boost your morale.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Size up what’s happening in your life. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and adjust your lifestyle to ensure you put your best foot forward. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t take anything for granted. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. Verify facts before you pass them along. A serious discussion will help clear up a misunderstanding.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a change and a difference. How you handle contracts, domestic issues and love will determine your happiness. Be bold, say what’s on your mind, find out where you stand and act accordingly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel obligated to do something that doesn’t fit into your schedule or help you get what you want. Putting your energy into something that matters to you will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Prepare before you act. Have a plan to prevent mishaps and physical setbacks. Pay attention to meaningful relationships. Make changes that bring you closer to a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big, but stick to the basics. Plan your actions and keep things simple and doable. Don’t guesstimate; sticking to the facts will help you maintain your budget and get things done on time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your emotions aside and decide what to do next based on facts and figures. Watch how others react to situations to figure out how to proceed. If you are feeling uncertain, tread carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy and enthusiasm where they will count most. Use your skills and talents to outmaneuver the competition. Take whatever you do seriously. Don’t take chances with your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Present what you have to offer with pizazz. Pay attention to detail, and you’ll make a lasting impression. A partnership will help you bring about changes at home that add to your comfort.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention to detail and avoid a mishap. Decisions you make while under emotional pressure will backfire. Explore the possibilities, but don’t commit time or money to something uncertain.