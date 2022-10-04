Make personal growth a priority. Expand your interests, hone your skills and take responsibility for your life, happiness and success. Travel, education and experience will help you recognize what you want to do next and the best way to make your dreams come true. Pay attention to your health, your appearance and changing trends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your best foot forward and charm everyone you encounter. A positive attitude will get you further than will complaints or criticism. Look at what’s possible and keep a positive attitude.

