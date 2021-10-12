Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow someone’s lead or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Deal with domestic issues carefully. Control your temper and set guidelines that are easy to follow. Showing discipline will encourage others to do the same. Look for balance and offer positive suggestions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live and learn. Let experience be your teacher and put mistakes to rest. Focus on getting ahead and what you can accomplish instead of dwelling on someone or something you cannot change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Proceed by doing your job. Letting what others do influence you will slow you down and make you look bad. Focus on getting ahead to ensure you don’t fall behind. Hard work will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Categorize your thoughts and prioritize how you want to proceed. Once you have a to-do list, you’ll find it easier to get down to business and finish what you start. Clear the path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Address issues that involve government agencies, institutions and legal or financial matters before you take on something new. Add to your qualifications and work to improve your health.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Participate in events or activities that have a purpose. How you contribute to something meaningful will influence how others respond to you. Maintaining a good reputation will lead to an unexpected opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have what it takes. A partnership will be helpful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your focus where it will help you most. Refuse to let emotions lead to poor decision-making or prolonged situations that will stand between you and what you desire. Uncertainty is the enemy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Head in the direction that excites you the most. Follow your heart and enjoy the ride. Relay what you have to offer to people who can help you achieve your goal. Expand your mind!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be insightful but fearful. Inconsistency will be your downfall. Look for the path of least resistance, and you’ll find it easier to plot your course of action. Don’t limit what you can do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention to detail, rules and regulations. Stay focused on what you can contribute and get in return. Approach whatever you do with an open mind and reasonable expectations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take better care of your home, family and health. Don’t trust others to tell you the truth. Research diligently and take matters into your own hands. Protect what you cherish and work to improve your future.