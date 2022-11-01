Expanding your interests and circle of friends will seem like a good idea, but before you make time-consuming and costly changes, put together a financial plan. Choose a responsible course of action to help you maintain a healthy, affordable lifestyle. A trendy new look will attract attention and give you the boost you need to follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Manage domestic responsibilities. Do what you can to improve your surroundings, but budget for and hire an expert if necessary. A change of heart will leave you uncertain.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In