Clear up lingering projects that are holding you back. Share your unique input; it will help a loved one see things your way. Cover as much ground as possible, and you’ll make a difference and open doors to a bright future. Deal with the things that are standing between you and success. Let your actions follow your thoughts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Push forward with passion. Take notes and be prepared. Refuse to let someone take up your valuable time. Work on achieving your own goals instead of helping someone else succeed.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In