A realistic outlook will be necessary this year. View situations from a distance and refuse to let your emotions run the show when practicality is required. Use your knowledge, experience and intelligence to outsmart anyone trying to disrupt your plans or life. Be yourself, don’t make excuses and follow through with your commitments. Your happiness is your responsibility.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Busy yourself with tasks you can do independently. The fewer people you encounter, the better your day will unfold. A home improvement project will take your mind off a personal situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Connect with someone you haven’t talked to lately, and the information you receive will help you get ahead. A new look will boost your morale and prompt you to share your feelings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An open mind will lead to many ideas regarding your direction in life. Revisit old concepts and rework plans that still excite you. A new project will give you hope for a brighter future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your life simple and your emotions under control. It will be easy for a situation to explode if someone overreacts or becomes too demanding. Keep your guard up and your mouth closed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do your own thing, follow your heart and refuse to let anyone upset your day. Stop worrying so much about what others think and pay more attention to what you want to achieve. Work alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Impulsive spending will lead to regret. You can satisfy yourself by making changes and updates that don’t cost money. Consider incorporating a better exercise routine into your daily schedule.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t sweat the small stuff. Laboring over trifles will tire you before you get the chance to face something worthwhile. Choose your battles wisely. Use intelligence to reach your objective.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Go over your finances, contracts and any medical issues thoroughly. Make whatever adjustments are necessary to keep you in a positive mindset. Lower your overhead and try to relax.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You have the knowledge and the answers you need to improve your life. Don’t depend on someone looking out for their interests, not yours. Put your emotions aside and do your own thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Decluttering will inspire you to make a change. Whether you become a minimalist or choose different living arrangements, the result will give you a new perspective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t waste time or money on something or someone you don’t need in your life. Be transparent regarding your intentions. Try to remain calm; you’ll figure everything out.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Push forward until you are satisfied with the results. How you run your home or workplace will determine your success. Set boundaries, and don’t be overly accommodating.