Express your feelings. Get to the bottom of situations that need adjustment. Focus on broadening your horizons this year. The more you know and experience, the easier it will be to get ahead. Stop worrying about what others do, and start putting your time and money into what brings you joy. Take responsibility for your happiness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Examine every angle before you agree to something. The information you receive will be tainted or deceptive. Make plans to proceed alone and to do things your way. You’re the best judge of things right now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your energy where it counts. Don’t make unnecessary changes. Get along with your colleagues and people who can help you. Honesty will be crucial if you want to work well with others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Question what you hear. Find out what’s expected of you before you volunteer to help. Build relationships on trust, justice and fair play. Too much of anything or anyone will lead to trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get involved in something that will benefit you. Take on responsibilities that reflect your beliefs and will make a difference. A personal or physical change will fetch compliments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 221) — Think outside the box. Don’t limit what you can do or let a friend, relative or loved one meddle. Take control of your happiness. The sooner you let go of what isn’t working for you, the better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A little solitude will help you work through any uncertainty. Distance yourself from people who confuse you or try to manipulate you. Concentrate on personal growth and monetary goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for alternative ways to use your skills. Social events will lead to deception and an unrealistic sense of what’s risky and what’s safe. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Nothing will pay higher rewards than hard work and discipline. The satisfaction you get from a job well done will boost your confidence and encourage you to take on more.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Fix up your surroundings. The more comfortable and convenient you make your living space, the more accessible your goals will become. If you can dream it, you can make it happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend more time enjoying the company of people who share your interests. A physical challenge will motivate you to get into shape. Romance will enhance your life. Get energized!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t share personal information or plans. Focus on what you can accomplish without drawing attention to yourself. Be observant and use the information you have gathered to get your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your ideas into play. Don’t hesitate because someone doesn’t agree with you. Surround yourself with like-minded people who will assist you, not hold you back. Change begins with you.