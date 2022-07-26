Assess your life; understanding what stresses you out will help resolve matters that can influence your health and your relationships with others. Clear up what isn’t working for you by replacing negative situations with positive input. Select your associates carefully, and pay attention to the important people in your life. Change what’s necessary to achieve peace of mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Conflict will make you think and spark new beginnings. Don’t waste your time on anger. If you use your energy to accomplish your goals, you will find the quickest route to happiness.

