Do your research and put everything in its place before you move into high gear. Time is on your side. Feeling ready will be critical when it comes time to present what you have to offer. Change is inevitable, but turning an opportunity into something tangible will take work and patience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think matters through to the end before you begin. Having a plan in place will ease your mind and help you decipher what’s legit before getting involved. Preparation will be vital.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan something cost-efficient but packed full of excitement and fun. An adventurous day that tests your skills and awakens your soul will change your life forever. Stop contemplating and start living.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Beware deception and emotional manipulation. Take nothing and no one for granted and don’t rely on others to do things for you. Stay focused on what’s important to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Show more interest in making a difference. Get involved in a group or organization, and you’ll feel good about the contribution you make and the people you meet. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Channel your energy into decluttering your space and making room for something you want to pursue. A change of plans will offer insight into an unexpected partnership. Learn from experience.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A physical challenge will help you feel good about what you achieve. Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or plays mind games with you. Pay attention to detail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll advance if you pay attention to detail and handle matters personally. An open mind and the ability to recognize a deal will lead to financial gain. A joint venture looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Reconnect with someone who has helped you out, and you will pick up where you left off and find common ground that can result in an ongoing partnership. Don’t let a change at home discourage you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An opportunity is good only if you take advantage of it. Don’t let something pass you by because you don’t believe in yourself. Step up and make things happen. Now is the time for a bold vision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can wheel and deal, but before you make a final decision, check the facts and figures. A fitness routine will give you clarity as well as help build physical strength and stamina.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Inconsistency will be your downfall. Do your part to get the facts straight. Vacillation will allow someone to step in and take charge. Take a stand if you feel someone is outmaneuvering you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider the validity of what’s being said or offered. Refuse to let anyone lead you down a rabbit hole. Show discipline, verify information and stay focused on physical accomplishments.