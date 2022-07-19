Avoid temptation by aligning yourself with stable, hardworking people. Put your energy into something that counts, and dedicate your time to helping others and making the world around you a better place. Leave nothing to chance; it’s up to you to keep things copacetic if you want everything to fall into place. Don’t wait; change begins with you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Find a method that works for you. Limit your intake and diminish your responsibilities. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans.

