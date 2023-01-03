Take the initiative to put your plans in motion. Distance yourself from situations and people who stand between you and what you want. Use your charm and charisma to influence others, and you’ll gain strength and admiration that will encourage positive feedback and success. Home improvements are favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take your professional goals and obligations seriously. Someone will judge you on your ability to live up to your promises. Leave nothing to chance. Stick close to home.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In