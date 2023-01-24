Take a different approach to life, love and happiness. You’ll discover something that captures your heart and encourages you to dedicate more time to personal growth. Recognize how far you’ve come, and learn to love yourself and be proud of your accomplishments. Everything will fall into place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t waste time. Look at a challenge to show off your skills and talents. Don’t mislead others regarding money or what you are willing to contribute. A personal pick-me-up will boost your ego.

