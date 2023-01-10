Position yourself for success. Make a to-do list and reach out to those you need on your side. Your objective should be to keep moving forward, regardless of what happens around you. Stay true to yourself and those you love, and ignore what’s in your way. The changes you make will greatly impact what’s important to you moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Broaden your horizons and see what others offer. Look at your investments and consider the best place to put your money. A change at home may not please everyone. Stop talking and start doing.

