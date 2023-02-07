Keeping track of money matters is essential. Spending unnecessarily or letting someone take advantage of you financially will result in emotional drama. Rigid rules are required to ward off problems with expenses or partnerships. Don’t make changes that aren’t in your best interest this year. Get along with others, but don’t be a doormat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t stop, regardless of what everyone around you is doing. A relationship will change, but don’t dismay; in the end, it will be to your benefit. Don’t hide your true feelings.

