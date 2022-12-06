Make clear what you want to achieve this year. Refuse to let any emotional manipulation sway you in a different direction. Take pride in what you do, and don’t take your eye off your goal until you are satisfied with the results. Avoid over-the-top suggestions and stick to a simple, affordable strategy that takes you where you want to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust yourself and you won’t be disappointed. Be aware of individuals who try to take advantage of you. Take the initiative to run the show instead of being an onlooker. Practice moderation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Open your doors to people who make you think and offer ideas that can help you bring about positive change. Show enthusiasm; your input will boost morale and encourage others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make home improvements that add to your comfort or encourage you to live a healthy lifestyle. Pay attention to what others do or say, and associate with people who tend to pep you up.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Size up situations, see who is on your side and head in a direction that draws like-minded people. Don’t trust anyone who uses niceties to persuade you to do things you shouldn’t.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider how you earn your living and what options you have that can bring in extra cash. Don’t act prematurely; get everything in order before you change direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Changes that occur will cause confusion and uncertainty. When in doubt, take a step back and observe. Don’t overreact or give the wrong impression to someone who can influence your life, position or future. Don’t spend or indulge foolishly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to what and who you know best. Trusting someone you barely know will put you in a vulnerable position. Be observant, but don’t make promises that might jeopardize your status.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Times are changing and so are you. Let your intuition lead the way. The ideas you come up with will allow you to help yourself and others. A plan to save money will work well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to have fun and get things done. Surround yourself with like-minded people, and you’ll find a way to protect what’s important to you. Set the standard instead of adopting a plan you don’t condone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to your original plan, regardless of what others decide to do. Be creative, use your imagination and seek out exciting experiences that lead to personal growth and new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Work alone and control whatever situation you face, or someone else will step in and take charge. Don’t believe everything you hear, trust someone pushy or fall prey to temptation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to detail when negotiating or investing. Listen to your inner voice, not to a fast-talking salesperson, and you’ll avoid buying things you don’t need. Make saving money your goal.