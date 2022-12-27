Trust and believe in your ability to get things done. Consider your objective heading into next year and tally up what it will cost to reach your goal. Refuse to let uncertainty cloud your vision when a minor adjustment is all that’s required to carry out your mission. Fire up your engines and take the path that makes you feel complete.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid setbacks, stay in your lane and do what makes you happy. If you allow others to disrupt your plans, you’ll fall short of your expectations. Stick to your goals.

