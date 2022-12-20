An optimistic attitude will go a long way when dealing with others. If you choose to offer positive alternatives, you will build solid relationships and gain ground with those you work and play with regularly. Changing how you use your hard-earned cash will help you have a comfortable lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Understanding will help you navigate through sticky situations with people who don't share your opinions. A social event will reveal someone's intentions. Make sure your foundations are solid.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In