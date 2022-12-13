Ask questions and be honest with yourself and others regarding your feelings and intentions. Sticking to the truth and following a route that feels right will help you achieve your goal this year. Engage in activities that eliminate stress rather than escalate it. You will make better decisions if you choose to learn and keep up with whatever is trending or marketable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Leave nothing to chance. Have patience with others, but don’t take on responsibilities that belong to someone else. Take precautions when faced with controversy.

